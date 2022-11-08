TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.30

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 247514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of -211.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $162,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

