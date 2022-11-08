TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.