Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 49,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This represents a yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

