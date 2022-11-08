Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 49,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

