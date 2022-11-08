Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Increased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises 2.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $5,720,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $2,223,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 8,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,412. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

