Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,762. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

