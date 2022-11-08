Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

