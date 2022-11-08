Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 4.46% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

