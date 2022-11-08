Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The company has a market capitalization of $390.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

