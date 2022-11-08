Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.34 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.80). Approximately 24,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.81).

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £75.95 million and a P/E ratio of 745.24.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.