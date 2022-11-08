TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 14,120 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 36.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $3,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

