TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 365 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.25 and a 200-day moving average of $310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

