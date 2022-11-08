TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

