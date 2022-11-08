TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

