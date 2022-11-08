TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $229.09 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

