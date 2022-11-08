TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

