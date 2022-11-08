TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $488.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

