TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,657 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

