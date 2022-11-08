TownSquare Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

