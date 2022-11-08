TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:O opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

