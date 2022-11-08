TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after buying an additional 100,148 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

