TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 205 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $277.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

