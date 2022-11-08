Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,902 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average daily volume of 12,649 call options.

Insider Activity

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 417,965 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,691. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 211.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 188.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 214,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Up 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DISH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 85,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.