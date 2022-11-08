Traders Buy High Volume of TotalEnergies Call Options (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 2,452 call options.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %

TTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 22,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

