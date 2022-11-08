Traders Buy High Volume of TotalEnergies Call Options (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 2,452 call options.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0 %
TTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 22,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.