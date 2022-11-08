Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.60 ($4.52).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.26) to GBX 403 ($4.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.27) to GBX 350 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.30) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

TRN opened at GBX 311 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.69 ($4.80). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.26.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

