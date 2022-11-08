TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.43. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 9,248 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

TransAlta Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 79.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

