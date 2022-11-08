Traxx (TRAXX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $202,374.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

