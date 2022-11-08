Trevena (TRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trevena Price Performance
TRVN opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
