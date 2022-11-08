Tribe Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.42 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $107.42 million and $4.44 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

