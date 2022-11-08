Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,187 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 191,224 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,502. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

