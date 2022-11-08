Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 16,267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,195. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

