Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 186.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Republic Bank by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

FRC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. 12,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

