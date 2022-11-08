Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.25. 22,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.