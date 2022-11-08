Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,282 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

