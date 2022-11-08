Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 4.1 %

ASML stock traded up $19.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.85 and a 200 day moving average of $504.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.