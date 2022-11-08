Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.