Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,871 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $199.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,579. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

