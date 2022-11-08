Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRRSF. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Trisura Group Price Performance
TRRSF opened at $33.07 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trisura Group (TRRSF)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.