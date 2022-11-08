Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Trading Up 29.9 %

TGI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,587. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.37, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

About Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.