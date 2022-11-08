TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $809.07 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $809.07 million and approximately $44.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00587881 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.85 or 0.30621744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 809,364,764 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

