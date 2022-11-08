Truist Financial Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $39.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

