Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

