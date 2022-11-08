U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $55.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

