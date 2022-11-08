U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $161,864.11 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. 92,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.