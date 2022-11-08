U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $161,864.11 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. 92,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

