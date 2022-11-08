UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €575.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €575.00 ($575.00) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($735.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($825.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($650.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($610.00) price objective on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KER stock opened at €505.00 ($505.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €479.66 and a 200 day moving average of €498.44. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($417.40).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.