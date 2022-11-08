UK Commercial Property REIT Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

LON UKCM traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 62.80 ($0.72). 2,933,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.98. The company has a market cap of £816.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($44,905.01).

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

