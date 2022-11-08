Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.