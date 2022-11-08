Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$50.50 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

