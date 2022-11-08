Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.
Unicharm Stock Performance
UNICY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,163. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.
Unicharm Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicharm (UNICY)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.