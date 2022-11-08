Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$0.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.16 billion-$6.16 billion.

UNICY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,163. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Featured Stories

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

