Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.74. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.